86 Daesh fighters killed in Nangarhar, Jawzjan

AT-KABUL: At least 86 Daesh fighters were killed and 38 others were wounded in Nangarhar and Jawzjan provinces within the past 24 hours, military sources said Tuesday.

“60 Daesh fighters were killed and 18 others were wounded during operation conducted by Afghan Special Forces in Deh Bala district of eastern Nangarhar province,” said the communication office for the 201 Silab corps.

It said that 18 Daesh fighters were also wounded during operations.

It said that the operation carried out in Shabi and Angor Qala areas of the district, where some ammunition belonged to Daesh also were destroyed.

Unfortunately Daesh affiliates had used civilians and their houses as shield, which one civilian were killed and 10 others wounded during operations in the district, he added.

It said that the wounded civilians were shifted to Jalalabad hospital for treatment.

Daesh fighters have been beaten in conflict ground, thus they use civilians and their houses as shield, he noted.

On the other hand Deputy Head of Press department of 209 Shaheen corps said that 26 Daesh fighters including two foreign fighters and five famous commanders were killed during air strike in northern Jawzjan province.

The five commanders killed were named Qari Shoja inelegance officer of Daesh, Qari Hekmat In Charge of Daesh in Jawzjan, Rais Ghani, Sohbatullah and Damla Hakim, he mentioned.

It said that the airstrike targeted Daesh fighters in Kotal Aostai and Aq Kamar areas of Darzab district, where over 20 other Deash insurgents were wounded.

Airstrike is going on against Daesh fighters and other insurgents in Darzab district and soon a clearance operation will be conducted to clean the district from militant, he underlined.