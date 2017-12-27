86 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 86 insurgents have been killed, and 21 others wounded in different crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said on Wednesday.

In a press release issued here, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP), and National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives, have conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunar, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Kandahar, Urzgan, Zabul, Faryab, and Helmand provinces, in which 86 insurgents including 50 Daesh fighter were killed, and 21 others wounded.

Moreover, the Afghan security forces arrested six insurgents and handed them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations, Afghan National and Defense Security Forces have also shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air strikes.

During these operations, 50 Daesh militants were killed and their three ammunition cache destroyed in Achin district of Nangarhar—20 Taliban fighters killed, 20 wounded and two other arrested in Marja and Nahr Seraj district of Helmand province.

Moreover, seven insurgents killed and four others wounded in Charkh district of Logar—six militants killed and eight others wounded in Andar district of Ghazni province.

Similarly, two Taliban insurgents killed and one wounded in Chora district of Uruzgan, one militant killed and four others arrested in Khogiani district of Nangarhar and six rebels killed in Sawki district of Kunar province.

In past 24 hours, 11 planed clearing operations, 15 Special Forces operations conducted in nine provinces; also, air forces conducted 42 aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including seven strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.