908 corruption cases probed: AGO

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: The General Attorney Office (AGO) on Tuesday has said that 908 cases of corruption had been probed and 405 others were finalized in court in the past one year.

“Out of 908 under probe cases of corruption in different attorney offices, 405 cases were finalized by court in the past one year,” said Attorney General Mohammad Farid Hamidi.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that 2 billion Afs was recovered and returned to government treasury.

Hasid that Afghanistan’s Anti-Corruption Justice Centre prosecuted 17 dossier of corruption in the past seven months and ordered to return of afs 1.2 billion to the treasury.

Pointing to travel ban for 3,600 people in the past 14 years, he said that AGO assessed all dossiers and removed travel ban of 1,568 figures due to lack of witnesses and documents regarding their crimes.

The remained travel ban also will assessed seriously, he noted.

“38 attorneys, who were involved in corruption were arrested and the court has already convicted its decision in the aspect,” he noted.

He insisted that in advance we started reformation from our own offices.

He said that great changes implemented in attorney offices across the country in order to bring to fight corruption seriously and transparently.

He emphasized that there is no impunity for individuals or officials and urged on nation to help ongoing combat against corruption.

In coming month AGO delegation will travel to all provinces to assess situation and bring further reforms in attorney offices as well as provide awareness about attorney offices to the people throughout the country, he underlined.