95 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 95 militants were killed and 34 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS), conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Ghazni, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab, Baghlan, Farah, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 95 insurgents including nine Daesh affiliates were killed and 34 others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested 31 insurgent and handed over him to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 51 Taliban fighters were killed, two wounded and 31 others arrested in Maiwand district of Kandahar, 167 rifles of different weapons and an enemy vehicle destroyed in the district, 19 insurgents were killed and 23 others wounded in Khwaja Sabzposh district of Faryab, nine rebels were killed and six others wounded in Andar and Dehyak districts of Ghazni, also two ammunition cache, 255 mines and 630 kg explosives belonged to enemy destroyed in the mentioned districts, nine Daesh fighters were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar.

Similar, five insurgents killed and a drug factory destroyed in Kajaki and Nadali districts of Helmand, one terrorist killed and two other wounded in Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak, one killed, one wounded and one arrested in Padkhwab area center of Logar province.

During these operations, 26 Taliban fighters were killed, 22 wounded and one arrested in Andar district of Ghazni, 11 insurgents including a local commander were killed and 11 mines discovered and confiscated in Khakriz district of Kandahar, one rebels killed and another wounded in Nadali district of Helmand.

In past 24 hours, 11 planed clearing operations, 38 Special Forces operations conducted in 11 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 65 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including seven strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.