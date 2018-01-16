96 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 96 militants were killed and 48 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Urzgan, Herat, Farah, Nimroz, Faryab, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 96 insurgents including 21 Daesh fighters were killed and 48 others were injured.

Afghan forces arrested seven terrorists and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 21 Daesh fighters were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar, 24 insurgents killed and nine others wounded in Andar and Qarabagh district of Ghazni, 15 Taliban fighters were killed and 11 others wounded in Jurm district of Badakhshan, 14 rebels killed and 17 others wounded in Khak-e-Safid district of Farah, seven insurgents killed, seven arrested and a weapon making with 360kg explosives destroyed in Garmsir and Sangeen districts of Helmand.

Similar, six Taliban fighters were killed and seven others wounded in Dand-e-Shahbudin district of Baghlan, four insurgents were killed and three others wounded in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, two militants killed and one wounded in Chora district of Urzgan, two insurgents killed in Shirzad district of Nangarhar and one Taliban fighter was killed in Qaisar district of Faryab.

In past 24 hours, 11 planed clearing operations, seven Special Forces operations conducted in 10 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 110 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 14 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.