99th Independence Day; United we stand, divided we fall

AT-KABUL: Afghanistan celebrates its 99th Independence Day on Saturday with zeal and fervor. It was on this day almost a century ago that our proud and united nation stood against the colonialist British Empire and liberated itself from the yoke of invaders. Today too, we stand united to break the grip of conflict. It is the day of our nation’s freedom and is celebrated with vigour and zeal, said president’s deputy spokeswoman Durani Waziri, vowing that security will be on high alert on Independence Day, so that people celebrate with no fear. Afghanistan’s heroes rendered sacrifices to make independence happen and the onus is on every Afghan man and woman and the young generation to follow Ghazni Amanullah Khan’s ideals and goals andto fulfill the unaccomplished and to achieve durable peace, she enthused. “I would like to congratulate to all Afghan nations our 99th Independence Day and wish happiness to all,” she said. Independence Day is an emblem of victory of gallant patriots of Afghanistan, said Mohammad Radmanesh, ministry of defense spokesperson. Brave Afghan men sacrificed their lives to shield the country against the enemy and ultimately got independence of our country from the yoke of outsiders, he said. Courageous Afghan defense and security forces will continue their fight against all terrorist groups, mafias and drug lords hook, line and sinker to bring about peace and glory once again to our nation by giving their lives. Proud and glorious gains of our brave soldiers belonged to the entirenation, he asserted, “At this national occasion, I urge all Afghan compatriots, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, to support Afghan forces. They are committed to defend sovereignty of Afghanistan and consider it their responsibility to defend their soil till the last drop of blood.” Beside a struggle to beef up security during the Independence Day, Afghan forces will themselves indulge in celebrations of this glorious day in remembrance of their heroes and Ghazi Amanullah Khan. Independence Day is the day of victory for the entire Afghan nation, said ministry of interior spokesperson Najeeb Danish. “I congratulatethis glorious day to all Afghans, security forces and policemen all across Afghanistan. The police will celebrate this day in every corner of the country,” he enthused.