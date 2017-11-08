A decade delay; finally asphalting of 60-km road beings

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: After a decade delay, finally the work on asphalting a 60-kilometer road has been launched in the Pashtunkot district of western Farah province, an official said on Wednesday.

Asphalting of the 123-km road was initiated in 2007 by the Quest Construction Company, (almost 10 years ago) with financial assistance from Iran.

Public Works Director, Salim Farahi told Pajhwok Afghan News: “About a 63-km part of the road has been asphalted, but work on the remaining 60-km stretch has been suspended for 10 years due to insecurity.”

He said asphalting of the 60-kilometer road — connecting Pashtunkot district centre with the provincial capital — began on Tuesday.

Residents of the area had accepted responsibility for project security, he said, adding the asphalting would take a year to complete. A technical committee, Iranian advisors and Public Works Department are monitoring the project.

Wazir Jan, a truck driver, hailed the asphalting of the road between Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi Port and Farah City. He hoped completion of the road would facilitate his job.