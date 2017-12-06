Abdali meets SEWA officials, Afghan women trainees in New Delhi

AT-KABUL: Afghan Ambassador to India, Dr. Sahida Mohammad Abdali met with officials from Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) accompanied by 32 Afghan women entrepreneurs in Balkh Hall of the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi said in a statement.

Thirty-two Afghan women are part of the skill development training programmes in various fields including advanced trainings in food processing i.e. bakery products, sweets, and savories making. Ten trainees undertook training in garment making including cutting and pattern making, the statement added.

The meeting was started with the recitation of Holy Quran by one of the participants from SEWA.

Welcoming the participants in the meeting, the Afghan Ambassador expressed deep appreciation to SEWA in providing skill-based trainings to Afghan women and urged that such training programmes must multiply in order to create master figures in Afghanistan, it added.

Dr. Abdali also stated that inclusion of educational programmes will benefit in a big way and expects continued service that will help Afghan women in generating a sustainable livelihood.

During the meeting, the Afghan women entrepreneurs informed the Afghan Ambassador of about various training programmes imparted through SEWA that included food processing, Garment making, gems cutting etc as well as the upcoming training programmes for Afghan women.

So far SEWA has trained almost 4 batches comprising of 1,500 Afghan women in a span of three years. The Afghan women participants are in India for a two- month training programme.

According to statement, the Economic Counsellor of the Embassy, Ahmad Shoaib Habibi, and Second Secretary, Ziaulhaq Akhondzada were also present at this meeting.