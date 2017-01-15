Abducted Spanish national released from captors in Afghanistan

AT-KABUL: The Spanish National, who had been abducted in December in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunduz province, was released Sunday official sources told Afghanistan Times.

The Spanish captive, Juan Carlos was released today afternoon by the Afghan security forces and was handed over to the Red Cross provincial office in Kunduz, Hijratullah Akbari, Kunduz Police Spokesman told Afghanistan times.

The staff member was abducted while travelling from the ICRC office in Kunduz to the Sub-delegation in Mazar-i-Sharif. While three other colleagues of the abducted man were left unharmed, he was taken and held for almost four weeks.

Kunduz Governor Spokesman Mahmoud Danish said the man was abducted by illegal armed group, but had no further details, he added no ransoms had been paid for his release.

The Red Cross office in Kabul also confirmed in a statement release of their employee in Kunduz and said he was safe and sound and still in their Kunduz office.

“We are relieved and grateful that Juan Carlos is now back with us, safe and sound,” said the ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan, Monica Zanarelli. “His abduction was a terrible ordeal for him, as well as for his family, friends and colleagues.”

The Red Cross thanked the Afghan authorities and people who helped the organization to secure release of its employee but said it would not comment on the details of the release or identity of the abductors.