Abdullah denies Noor’s accusation over his ‘dismissal’

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Chief Executive Officer of National Unity Government (NUG), Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said that he was not involved in the “80 percent” in the dismissal of former Balkh governor, Atta Mohammad Noor, saying Noor had resigned as the governor.

“Firing was not my work, it was said that I am 80 percent responsible, but I think resignation letter was 100 percent responsible behind it,” Abdullah said.

Chairing the Ministers Council’s session here, he said that regarding Balkh ‘I was insisted for a decision to none harm or disrespected’.

He stated that the resignation letter was submitted earlier, which required and action, adding that ‘I was aware of this letter 15 days ago’.

He said that Balkh governor himself submitted resignation letter, which was suggested along with some conation. ‘Resignation and condition belong to themselves, so I was not involved’, he noted.

CEO insisted over solution of the issue through a peaceful way.

It is pertained to mention that recently Noor’s resignation letter signed by President Ashraf Ghani that caused tension between Noor, Presidential and Sapidar palaces.

Early this week, Noor speaking as Balkh governor in the death anniversary Ustad Abdul Qader Zabihullah Shaheed in Balkh, said: “I am the governor and will remain as governor, till the decision of Jamiat-e-Islami Party.”

He also claimed that 20-30 percent President Ghani and 70-80 percent Abdullah was behind his dismissal.