Abdullah for elimination of terrorist hideouts in Pakistan

AT-KABUL: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in a meeting with the NATO commander for joint command, called on the removal of terrorist havens beyond the Durand Line.

“General Salvatore Farina assured that the NATO is ready for cooperation with Afghanistan in all military sectors,” Abdullah’s office said Wednesday.

Farina added that Afghan security forces particularly the Special Force and air force had considerably empowered, calling it as “good news”.

The existing NATO troops are involved in training and advising the Afghan troops since their combat mission ended at the end of 2014.

“Farina added that NATO will continue cooperation in consulting and training the Afghan forces and the transition process of information will be soon put in action.”

Abdullah thanked the world community especially NATO member countries for assisting Afghan forces, saying the “assistance caused increase of Afghan troops’ ability.

“But Afghan security forces still need more training as well as arming,” Abdullah was quoted by a statement as saying.

He said that Afghans were threatened by terrorists who are in Pakistan soil and serious measures are needed to remove them.

Abdullah called the Warsaw and Brussels commitments between Afghanistan and the international community as steady steps in renewing commitments for continuous cooperation with Afghanistan.

Abdullah and Farina also talked on reforms in Afghan security forces, Afghan-Pakistan relationships and the increase of terrorist attacks in Pakistan.