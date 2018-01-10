Abdullah for implementation of tripartite accord on refugees

AT-KABUL: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has said the issue of refugees should not be politicized and a tripartite agreement on the subject must be implemented in true letters and spirit.

In a statement issued from his office here in Kabul on Wednesday, the Chief Executive emphasized on the need of complete enforcement of the tripartite agreement on refugees signed among Afghanistan, United Nations refugee agency and Pakistan.

After the US President Donald Trump’s tougher, but widely popular and realistic approach on Pakistan, Islamabad has started crackdown against innocent and legal Afghan refugees in the country in order to blackmail Afghanistan and the international community. However, some back, Pakistan has extended the stay of Afghan refugees for a month.

During Council of Ministers session held in CEO office on Tuesday, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Syed Hussain Alami Balkhi briefed the CEO and ministers on the condition of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

The issue has already been tabled at bilateral and trilateral meetings, Balkhi said, adding a unanimous agreement has signed among three parties, including Afghanistan, Pakistan and UN refugee agency.

However, he noted that Pakistan has not yet implemented the agreement as per litters and spirit.

Addressing the Minister’s Council, Abdullah emphasized on Afghan government officials and their international partners to work together in the issue to minimized problems of Afghan refugees, adding the refugee’s issue must not be politicized.