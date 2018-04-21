Abdullah on importance of voter registration ahead of elections

AT-KABUL: CEO Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday laid emphasis on the voter registration campaign, calling on all eligible Afghans to support the entirety of the process. His remarks come at a time as public turnout in voter registration centers continues to be low amid concerns over aggravating insecurity At a special meeting of the ministers’ council, he said that elections were very important, envisaging a political fiasco should the election process fails. He was also all applause for the role media plays in orchestrating a public awareness drive about the voter registration process and elections. He emphasized that only those who register would be able to vote in the elections. He declared that he had directed the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Ministry of Information and Culture to help increase public awareness about elections. Meanwhile, a deputy of the election commission has said that security forces should ensure the safety of voter registration centers, the people and the safety of election employees, as some voter registration centers are already under high security threats and at least three have been attacked. Three election commission staff and two policemen in a voter registration center were kidnapped by the Taliban militants in a raid on Tuesday in Ghor province. Moreover, gunmen suspected to be Taliban militants attacked two policemen guarding a registration center in Jalalabad city on Thursday. The two policemen were killed in the ensuing gunfight. A voter registration center was attacked in Qala-e-Naw of Badghis province, and a policeman was killed.