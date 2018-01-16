Abdullah reacts to Noor’s remarks says ‘I have other major responsibilities to focus’

AT-KABUL: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abdullah Abdullah on Monday reacted over recent remarks made by the ousted Balkh governor, Atta Mohammad Noor, saying “we have answers, our silences doesn’t mean we don’t have words to say.”

It should not be taken out of context that we don’t have answers, Abdullah said in response to Noor’s recent remarks—a drive out governor, who blamed Abdullah as major player behind his resignation.

In several occasions Noor accused Abdullah even called him (Abdullah) a snake up everyone’s sleeve.

But Abdullah said he has answers. “If we are not responding to every comments, it should not be considered that we are not having answers. It is because we want to focus on our major responsibilities based on our position.”

However, currently, there is huge friction between Jamiat-e-Islami political party, and Presidential Palace. Recently, President Ashraf Ghani accepted resignation of Noor as Balk governor, and appointed Mohammad Dawood as his successor. But Noor warned that he would remain in post if negotiations bear no result.

Moreover, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) has said they would not approve salaries request by Noor’s signature. In response, Noor warned the IDLG, saying his signature is valid in all institutions.

“If you put more pressure, I will directly pay the salaries from Hairatan port which generates hundreds of millions of dollars,” Noor said.