Abdullah says Hekmatyar’s remarks are like poison

AT-KABUL: Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah reacted Monday to the statements by the leader of Hezb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, saying his words were rift efforts that are like poison for the national unity.

Hekmatyar in a gathering in Paktia province said that the tribes of the province should have more rights than what he called “small provinces” such as Bamyan, Daikondi and Panjsher. “Be confident that I will defend your rights,” Hekmatyar assured the gathering.

Though Abdullah did not directly mention Hakmatyar, but said that the politicians’ statements on the ethnic, religious and regional division were like poison for the unity.

“Talking for division is not at the benefit of Afghanistan and it just empowers the enemy,” Abdullah said, adding that provoking some certain people against others would not help anyone reach his goals.

Separately, the parliament speaker, Abdul Raouf Ebrahimi asked the politicians to observe the “red line” in their statements.

Anwar Rahmati, adviser for vice president Sarwar Danesh, rejected Hekmatyar’s words, asking him to introduce the persons from Bamyan who are ministers, provincial governors or the senior military officials.

Hekmatyar also called the government as a “corporation company”, saying the people who fought him in the past, were in the high positions of the government.

Hekamtyar has been frequently criticized for his harming remarks, but is still continuing such statements.

He accused Iran of interfering in the Afghan affairs, saying Tehran wanted to play the role against Daesh terrorist group in Afghanistan as it did in Iraq and Syria.