ACCI terms Uzbekistan as alternative to Pakistani markets

AT-KABUL: Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Tuesday said that Uzbekistan could be an alternative to Pakistan’s markets for importing commercial products in the coming days.

Office bearers of ACCI said that the import of 50 percent of all commercial products from Pakistan could be replaced by Uzbek products, ariananews reported.

“Uzbekistan is geographically close to us and important in terms of transit,” said Khan Jan Alokozai, the Deputy Head of ACCI, adding “We are seeking to increase trade turnover to $1.5 billion with this country, Uzbekistan.”

According to economic analysts, if the government improves its trade relations with the Central Asian States, particularly, with Uzbekistan, would be vital for the growth of the country’s economy.

This comes at a time when the currently trade turnover between Kabul and Tashkent is about $400 million, and efforts are on card to increase the volume to $1.5 billion by the end of 2018.