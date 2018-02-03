Af-Pak officials discuss action plan for peace

AT-KABUL: Afghan officials discussed Saturday the ‘Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity’ with a Pakistani delegation visited Kabul three days after head of intelligence agency and interior minister were in Islamabad to hand evidences over the recent Kabul attacks.

Following Afghan delegation visit to Pakistan today Pakistan delegation included civil and military officials leading by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua visit Kabul

“Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for peace and Solidarity discussed and progress has been made in the aspect,” said Spokesman for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahamad Shekib Mustaghani.

He said that today’s session was constructive and also the Pakistan delegation pledge to assess documents submitted by Afghan delegation.

He said that also Pakistan delegation pledged to run a joint investigation with the Afghan government over the recent attack in Kabul.

While expressing optimism over today’s joint Afghan-Pak officials session, he insited that Afghanitan not only killing time over submitting documents anymore.

He said that in the past there was denial by Pakistan, but now the time of denial finished.

Today not only Afghanistan, but different world countries including USA rose vice about Pakistan, he added.

There are still some important areas to be discussed and agreed upon, and both sides remain committed to continue their discussion to reach an agreement on the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for peace and Solidarity, he noted.

The next meeting will take place on February 9th-10th 2018 in Islamabad.

It is pertained to mention that after recent attacks in Kabul Afghan delegation including Minister of Interior Wais Ahmad Barmak and Intelligence Chief visited Pakistan on Wednesday and shared some documents regarding terrorist based in Pakistan and are threat for Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation met with prime minister, interior minister, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the other military official of Pakistan and shared everything clearly and asked Islamabad to take action.