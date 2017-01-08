Afghan authors lauded in 9th Jalal Al-e-Ahmad Literary Award

AT-KABUL: The novels of four Afghan writers were picked up by the judges of the Jalal Al-e-Ahmad Ninth Literary Award launched in Tehran, the capital city of Iran.

According to Journalists’ Club, the Jalal Al-e-Ahmad Literary Award was attended by Afghan ambassador to Tehran, head of Afghan authors’ union and a number of Farsi writers and poets.

Two short tales titled ‘Kabul Jai-e-Adam nest’ (Kabul is not place for human) written by Sayed Ali Musawi, ‘Khorosan-e-Bagh-e-Babor’ (Cocks of Babor Garden) written by Hussain Fakhri, and the roman ‘Chahar Gerd-e-Qala Gashtam’ (I walked around the castle) written by Rahnaward Zaryab and ‘Gorg Haye Dawandar’ written by Ahmad Zia Siamak Herawi were selected in the Jalal Al-e-Ahmad Literary Award.

Also late Mohammad Akram Osman, Afghan author and researcher was lauded in the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Award ceremony.