Afghan community in France showed solidarity with Kabul victims

AT-KABUL: On 4th of June 2017, Afghan community in France while paying tribute to the victims of terror attacks of 31st May 2017 that ripped through the diplomatic quarter in Kabul, Afghanistan killing at least 90 and wounding approximately 400, gathered in Place de Trocadero – Paris to honor and thank the French Government, particularly, Mayor Anne Hidalgo for switching off Eiffel Tower lights on Wednesday night to show Paris’s solidarity with Kabul and to honor the scores of victims from the series of terror attacks in Afghanistan Capital Kabul.

Mr. Najib Obaid Babakherkhail, Afghan Community Representative and the President of French Refugee Council, attending the event added that “Paris often dims the Eiffel Tower, an iconic monument of the city, to show its solidarity with victims of terror attacks, but it was the first time it was turned off in solidarity with Kabul. “I am happy to see that Afghan life matter as well, because everyone mourned Manchester attack, but not Kabul. Today we are gathered here to thank Paris for its solidarity with hundreds of people that were killed since Wednesday in Kabul,” Babakerkhil added.

Following the series of deadly terror attacks in Kabul, this week reignited the debate on deporting refugees to war-torn Afghanistan. Germany is among the countries that has temporarily suspended group deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seeker back to Afghanistan.