Afghan diplomat shot dead in Karachi

AT-PESHAWAR – An Afghan diplomat, serving in Karachi was shot and killed by a security guard inside the Consulate General on Monday morning, Afghan and Pakistani officials confirmed.

Mohammad Zaki Abdu, the third secretary of the Afghan consul general was reportedly killed by his personal bodyguard.

Karachi police said the assailant was arrested, adding personal rifts or family dispute could cause of the violent act. The security guard is also stated Afghan national.

Karachi police registered a case and started further investigation.

Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal said an investigation was underway to find out the reason of the attack.

Pakistan’s foreign secretary, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry expressed condolences over the incident in a telephonic conversation with Zakholwal, assuring “full assistance in conducting the necessary investigation”.

Abdu was brother of Balkh representative in the parliament Mohammad Badu.