Afghan embassy lauds ‘Taekwondo Champions’ from Afghanistan in New Delhi

AT News Report-KABUL: A team of Taekwondo medalists from Afghanistan was conferred with appreciation letters by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi on December 18, 2017.

Forty members of the Taekwondo team made a winning streak with 24 gold, 12 silver and 4 bronze medals by securing the second position in the South Asian Taekwondo Festival held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand this year. India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Malaysia were among the competitors in this festival.

Dr. Shaida Mohammad Abdali, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to India, addressed the participants and congratulated the champions for their achievement and in bringing pride for the country and he added, “We have witnessed extraordinary success in sports since 2001; this is something the world wasn’t expecting from us. Watching our young taekwondo players coming up with such victories is indeed a pride for our people and country.”

The medalists were conferred with certificates of appreciation by the Ambassador of Afghanistan.