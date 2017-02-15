Afghan envoy for more collaboration in health sector

Pakistan established 3 hospitals in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal said the other day that collaboration between two countries in the sector of health will help in improving the relations of two neighbouring countries.

He was speaking at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences where he met with Afghan medical professionals.

“Afghan government is thankful to Pakistan and PIMS which provided training opportunity to Afghan doctors here,” said Dr Omar.

The ambassador also appreciated the establishment of 1st kidney hospital at Afghanistan with cooperation of Pakistan.

Afghan ambassador held a short session of discussion with Afghan medical trainees at PIMS, organizers and faculty.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Javed Akram stated that the training will contribute in promoting the cordial and brotherly relations between two countries.

“It is just the beginning and more steps would be taken to facilitate the medical professionals from neighbouring country,” he said.

Meanwhile, PIMS administrator held a briefing on the training of Afghan professionals at PIMS.

Around 68 Afghan health professionals including nurses and paramedic staff are being trained for three months in different departments of PIMS and will return back to their home country.

These Afghan medical professionals will serve in the three hospitals being built by Pakistan government in different cities of Afghanistan.

The program has been launched with the collaboration of Ministry of National Health and Services (NHS) to help Afghanistan in building the infrastructure of health department.

According to health ministry official, Pakistan is establishing three hospitals in Kabul, Jalalabad and Nangarhar where people of Afghanistan will get benefit from the facilities.

Program of training Afghan health professionals has been launched with the collaboration of NHS, ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and SZABMU.

Administrator PIMS, Dr Altaf Hussain in a conversation with The Nation said that 90 per cent of constructions work in hospitals in Afghanistan is completed while equipment is being purchased now.

He said total 115 medical professionals from Afghanistan will be trained in Pakistan where they will be given proper medical training and services.

“PIMS will train 88 persons while, rest of 27 will get training in Hayatabad Medical complex Peshawar,” he said.

PIMS administrator stated that these medical professionals will be given training in the department of nephrology, urology, radiology, neurology and pathology.

Later, a one year master trainers program will be also launched which will provide training to medical professionals in Afghanistan, said Dr Altaf.

These medical professionals will be given training in three steps which will include theory learning, observation of work and finally the work under the supervision of medical trainer. (The Nation)