Afghan-EU officials discuss government’s post Brussels conference action

AT-KABUL: Eklil Hakimi, finance minister met Franz- Michael Skjold Mellbin, the European Union ambassador and special representative for Afghanistan, talking on the government’s actions after the Brussels conference.

The finance ministry said Sunday that the two sides also discussed the implementation of commitments on mutual accountability-based, national priority programs and foreign minister conference on Afghanistan which is due to be held after Brussels conference in 2018.

“They discussed agreement of partnership and development cooperation between the government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Europe and member countries which is going to be signed in Munich next week.”