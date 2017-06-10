Afghan forces clear Imam Sahib district from Taliban

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A military spokesperson in Kunduz province said that 80 Taliban insurgents were killed in a military operation during the past three days which resulted in successful clearance of imam sahib district of Kunduz.

While talking to media outlets, Jawed Salim, spokesperson for the Special Forces has said on Saturday imam sahib district has been cleared of Taliban militants.

According to Salim, during a three-day operation, 80 militants were killed and 120 others sustained injuries.

Moreover, Three Afghan soldiers were lost their precious lives and four others were wounded during the clearance operation, Salim said.

During the operation Special Forces were succeeded to push back militants who had held an army base under siege, Salim said.

He added that foreign forces also provided required assistance during the operation.