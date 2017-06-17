Afghan forces descended onto Tora Bora

By Farhad Naibkhel-KBAUL: Ministry of Defense on Saturday said that Afghan forces had been descended onto the Tora Bora mountains and have removed Daesh terrorists from the bottom of the mountains in Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province.

“24 hours after the report of presence of Daesh in Tora Bora area in Pachiragam district of Nangarhar, Afghan forces conducted joint ground and air operations in the area,” said Acting Defense Minister General Tariq shah Bahrami, MOD

He said that Daesh fighters have been succeeded to capture some areas in Pachiragam and Chaparhar district after clashes with Taliban last Tuesday, but next day Afghan forces started operations against them in both district.

He said that Afghan forces have been succeeded to clear Taliban and Daesh from different part of Chaparhar and Pachiragam district including foothill of Tora Bora.

He said that currently Afghan forces area in foothill of Tora Bora and also Afghan commando descended to top peaks of Tora Bora.

Operation will be continued by Afghan forces in Pachiragam to clear the district from Taliban and Daesh.

In the past 22 Daesh affiliates were killed and 13 others wounded in the past three days in mentioned two districts, He added.

Minister of Defense said that after clearance checkpoints from local police and uprisers will be established in Pachiragam district.

He said that over 2500 Daesh affiliates including 23 commanders were killed in the past two years by Afghan and international forces through air and ground operations in the country.

MoD informs of clearance operation against Daesh in Tora Bora while, last Wednesday Representative of Nangarhar in Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament Haji Qadir Zahir Daesh said that Daesh fighters have captured around 90 percent of Chaparhar, 80 percent of Tora Bora, they have plan for Khogiani, Isarak and Azra in order to cut Kabul-Jalalabad highway,” said Haji Zahir Qadir

He said that “MoAB” the biggest bomb used in Achin district of Nangarhar to eliminate Daesh, foreign forces and government say that Daesh is ending, but all claims are baseless.

I have eye witnesses that three days ago, a container full of weapons transferred to Daesh in Narai Obo area of Nangarhar, he claimed.

Daesh or Islamic state footprint has been revealed around two years ago in southern Helmand for the first time and gradually expanded to Nangarhar, Zabul, Ghor, and some other provinces across the country.