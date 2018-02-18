Afghan-Gulf counterterrorism cooperation: Riyadh to boost bilateral ties with Kabul

AT-KABUL: Saudi Arabia is considering scaling up its bilateral ties with Afghanistan –countering scourge of terrorism and boosting reconstruction in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar – who is visiting Riyadh upon an invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud – is expected to discuss cementing bilateral cooperation with the political leadership and high-ranking Saudi officials.

According to a statement issued by the National Security Council here in Kabul, security and other issues of mutual interest will be discussed in the meetings. Prior to this, President Ashraf Ghani has made several visits to Saudi Arabia, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

In the meantime, the former Jihadi leader, Abdul Rasul Sayyaf had also left for Saudi Arabia early. He met several officials there, talking current war in the Islamic countries, and factors behind extremism.

According to official privy to Sayyaf, the main goal of the meetings were to discuss terrorist acts, suicide attacks, factors behind them and their impact on the Islamic world.