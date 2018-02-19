Afghan raids kill 23 Taliban militants

AT-KABUL: At least 23 of Taliban militants were killed in a spate of military strikes in the past day across Afghanistan, according to the Afghan security officials.

In a statement issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni, Uruzgan, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Faryab, Takhar, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 23 insurgents including three Daesh fighters and a Taliban local commander were killed.

The joint Afghan operation was supported by airstrike.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, seven Taliban fighters were killed in Alingar district of Laghman, five insurgents were killed in Chora district and center of Uruzgan, one vehicle full of weapons and ammunition belonged to the enemy was destroyed in the province, four rebels were killed in Barmal district of Paktia.

Similar, three Daesh affiliates were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar, one Taliban commander was killed in Nadali district of Helmand and one Taliban fighter was killed in Andar district of Ghazni province.

In past 24 hours, 14 planed clearing operations, 10 Special Forces operations conducted in 14 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 79 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 11 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.