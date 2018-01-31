Afghan security officials in Islamabad over Kabul attacks

By Farhad Naibkhel-Kabul: Afghan Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and Intelligence Chief Masoom Stanekzai left Kabul to Islamabad on Wednesday to share documents and witnesses regarding Kabul attacks with Pakistan officials.

“Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and National Directorate of Security Head Masoom Stanekzai reached to Islamabad Pakistan to share documents about recent attacks in Kabul,” Said Spokesman for Chief Executive Office Jawid Faisal.

He said that the Afghan delegation carried with their selves some documents and witness to prove that the recent attacks in Kabul was masterminded by terrorists from Pakistan soil.

He said after sharing documents the delegation will ask Pakistan to hand over the perpetrators of the recent Kabul attacks to Afghan government.

Secondly the delegation will ask Pakistan to take step against all those terrorist groups located in Pakistan and are threat for Afghanistan’s security and stability, he added.

He said that Afghan security officials will meet with the Pakistan military leadership.Likewise Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal in his Face book page confirmed arrival of the Afghan delegation and said that they will meet Pakistan prime minister and the military leadership.

It is pertained to mention that in past two week two bloody attacks took place in Kabul. The first one was attack on intercontinental luxury hotel attack in 20 January, which left 18 dead including one Greece Citizen, one Kerghezistan Citizen and nine Ukraine citizen and 12 wounded. Also the second attack in Sadarat square near old building of Ministry of Interior left 103 dead and 235 wounded mostly civilians.

Kabul has long accused Islamabad of sheltering and supporting anti-government armed goups that fight in Afghanistan, an accusation repeatedly denied by Pakistani authorities.

The government of Afghanistan claims that Taliban and Haqqani network are based in Pakistani soil and enjoy arms and financial support by the Pakistan’s intelligence agency.