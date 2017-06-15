Afghan teenager deported by Sweden killed in Kabul blast: HRW

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Human Rights Watch has called on the European nations to temporarily stop deportation of Afghan refugees as Afghanistan is not yet safe where a teen Afghan was killed in a suicide attack less than a week after being deported by Sweden, AFP reported.

The killed teen Afghan was among the 20 asylum seekers who were rejected and deported by Sweden on May 30. His life and his hopes and efforts for a peaceful and prosperous life were ended when he was hit by a suicide bomber on June 3 during a funeral of Salim Izadyar, son of deputy chairman of Meshrano Jirga (Senate), Muhammad Alam Izadyar who was killed during a clash occurred between the police force and anti-government protesters, following the deadliest truck bombing in Kabul.

“European countries have increasingly rejected the asylum claims of Afghans without denying their protection needs,” HRW said in a statement.

“The idea that Kabul is considered ‘safe’ for Afghan nationals have real repercussions…Kabul is not yet safe.”

Following the recent deadliest terrorist wave, the repatriation of rejected asylum seekers from various European countries has been highly argumentative and controversial.

Kabul has been bleeding since a massive truck bombing on May 31 took the lives of more than 150 innocent people and more than 350 others sustained deep injuries in Zanbaq square of Capital-Kabul, the deadliest terrorist attack since 2001.

Just days later a large number of people staged a demonstration near Zanbaq square where they demanded resignations of the government officials. Unfortunately, a violent clash was happened with security forces when the protesters made efforts to enter the presidential palace, claiming at least four people dead.

The series of these deadly terrorist attacks in Kabul was forced the German government to halt the repatriation process for the time being.

“Other European countries should do the same,” said the Human Rights Watch.

“It shouldn’t take any more deaths of deportees to dispel the myth that Kabul is a safe place of refuge.”

In addition to that, the Human Rights Watch has reported Atiqullah Akbari, 23-years-old who suffered shrapnel injuries during a militant attack happened in February in Kabul just two weeks after he was deported from Germany.

Afghanistan is suffering worst by insecurity, poverty, unemployment and is increasingly overwhelmed by people deported from Pakistan, Iran and Europe along with hundreds of thousands of others internally displaced by war. Afghanistan is fighting international terrorism as a front line state which results in insecurity and instability in the country. The international community and global partners of Afghanistan must overcome the safe sanctuaries of terrorist outfits, existing in the hostile neighborhood of Afghanistan which would ultimately help us to ensure durable peace and stability in the country.