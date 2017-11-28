Afghan-Turk school should not be political victim, students’ parents say

AT News Report-KABUL: The parents of students who are educating in the Afghan-Turk chain schools, say they would not allow that the school be victimized by political games.

The school that began work in the 1990s, is reported to be closed by Turkish government, though.

Parents of students of this school reject any accusations from the Turkish government, asking the government of Afghanistan to solve the problems with Ankara.

They also accused the government of not doing enough for the solution.

The president’s adviser said that a committee was assigned to solve this problem, but has reached no positive result.

The school is facing charges such as terrorist activities.

The Afghan-Turk school has branches in some provinces and currently, some 8,000 boys and girls are studying in this school.