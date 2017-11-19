Afghanistan beats Pakistan, becomes ACC U-19 champion

AT-KABUL: Afghanistan Under-19 national cricket team beat the Pakistan team in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Youth Asia Cup final match and got the title champion.

Afghanistan lost 7 wickets during the 50 over game and set a target of 249 runs for the Pakistani Under-19 national cricket team. The Pakistan failed to make score and defeated.

Afghanistan handed a historic 185-run defeat to Pakistan in the final to clinch their maiden Under-19 Asia Cup trophy in Kuala Lumpur.

Batting first, the Afghans set the Pakistanis 249 runs target in the 50-over game, with Ikram Faizi remaining unbeaten on 107 runs.

Chasing the target, Pakistan was bundled out for a paltry 63 runs in 22.1 overs.

The young Afghans, who thrashed Nepal in the semifinal on Friday, got off to a flier against Pakistan as openers Rahman Gul and Ibrahim Zadran stitched a 61-run opening partnership.

After Rahman got out, Ikram Faizi showcased some brilliant shot-making to reach his century. For Pakistan, Muhammad Musa finished his 10 overs with figures of 3/46.

Needing 249 runs to win, Pakistan lost both openers in the 3rd over. And Mujeeb’s terrific bowling spell never allowed Pakistan to launch a fight back.

Beating of Pakistan by U-19 Afghan heroes were warmly praised and celebrated by Afghans trough social media. Mohmmad Najeeb said that it’s clear that the Afghan heroes shinned very well and beat the Pakistan team which has enough experience in cricket.

Another Afghan while congratulating the championship of Afghan U-19 cricket team for all Afghans said that they succeeded to beat a very strong and well experienced Pakistan cricket team, which is a matter of proud for all Afghans. He said that this them has the capacity to go forward and gain more success for Afghanistan.