Afghanistan calls Pakistani diplomat’s remarks baseless

AT-KABUL: Afghanistan denied the recent remarks by a Pakistani diplomat, calling it baseless. Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Pakistani Ambassador to the United States had claimed in an interview with the Voice of America that Afghan government’s focus on the security in the cities had helped Taliban fighters’ fearless presence in the rural areas.

In reaction to the statements, ministry of defense said that Afghan military removes any terrorist groups in the urban and rural areas without any differentiation.

“Mr. Chaudhry should advise Pakistan government to give up supporting terrorism rather than such statements,” said Dawlat Waziri, defense ministry spokesman.

Waziri said that Chaudhry lives in the US and is unaware about the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the region. So, his sayings were not authentic.

According to him, it’s Pakistan that has been sheltering Taliban and other terrorist groups, saying that they (Taliban militants) had hideouts in Karachi, Peshawar and Miranshah. “All the Taliban leaders have been so far killed in Pakistan soil.”

Earlier, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) had claimed that the government of Afghanistan controlled over 57 per cent of the country’s territory. But the ministry of defense believes that only nine of 407 districts were under Taliban control.

Separately, some parliamentarians said that Chaudhry’s statements indicate that Pakistan was escaping its responsibility in the war on terror.

A month ago, the Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah said “any distinction between good and bad terrorist would have catastrophic consequences. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Abdullah said Afghanistan was faced with terrorist attacks and attempts by dark forces threatened national fabric and identity. He also commended India for its generosity in building infrastructure, opening trade routes and promoting education.