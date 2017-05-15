Afghanistan, China sign agreement on customs cooperation

AT-KABUL: Director General for customs department at the ministry of finance Ahmad Reshad Popal, and China’s minister of general administration of custom, Yu Guangzhou, signed an agreement for customs cooperation at the sidelines of the “One Belt, One Road” economic cooperation forum in Beijing, said a statement issued by Finance Ministry.

Afghanistan and China will work together on simplifying custom processes, mental medicine and chemical raw materials, common fight against drug, information sharing and exchange of experiences.

“The Government of Afghanistan appreciates this agreement on customs cooperation and sees it as a new step in Sino-Afghan relations. Practical implementation of this agreement will facilitate trade relations between Afghanistan and China and play a positive role in national revenue increment” said Minister of Finance Eklil Hakimi.

“This agreement will benefit both countries”, said Director General of Customs Ahmad Reshad Popal.

He called the agreement a major step in increasing national revenues, accessing to quality affordable business items, fighting corruption, enhancing the capacity of custom and simplifying custom processes.