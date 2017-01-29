Afghanistan-China trade via railway face challenges

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and industry (ACCI) on Sunday said that minimum production and shortage of market are the main obstacles for the export of Afghan goods to the China, local media reported

Ariana news reported that the Afghan government and its leaders have always insisted on the key role of China in resolving Afghanistan’s economic challenges. To overcome the deserts and mountains, trade through railway was inaugurated between the two countries, but only two cargos were pulled in the northern Hairatan of the country.

ACCI claims that the government has failed to utilize the opportunity properly.

“The poor quality, lack of low productivity and lack of markets for Afghan goods in China are sole reason behind these problems,” ACCI spokesman, SayamPesarlay said.

However, a number of economic analysts termed trade via railway as a significant step for resolving transit problems of the landlocked country. They also emphasized that the government must support the private sectors in various parts.

Representing a year-on-year growth of 2,284.5 percent, trade between China and Afghanistan amounted to $20.2m in 2015. During the first half of the current year, the import and export volume of 18.3m has reached up by 4,683pc compared with same period of last year, local bureau of commerce reported.

Deepening trade ties with china could help Afghanistan to boost up its economic growth. Afghanistan’s geographical location and natural resources give Kabul a credible change to play an active role.

However, the Afghan government should improve quality of goods and support private sectors to create market with China based on high quality products.