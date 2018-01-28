Afghanistan declared National Day of Mourning for deadly Taliban ambulance bombing

AT-KABUL: Presidential Palace on Sunday said that to pay tribute to the victims of latest terrorist attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar and Kandahar; Sunday was declared as the National Day of Mourning. The Afghan flag remains half-mast across the country and in Afghan diplomatic missions abroad.

A car bomb struck a crowded area in the heart of Kabul city Saturday afternoon, killing 103 and wounding 235 people, mostly civilians.

Prior to that, armed men killed 22 people including 14 foreigners in a 15-hour long siege of the Intercontinental Hotel last weekend. Five people were killed and 26 injured Wednesday when gunmen stormed the Save the Children office in the eastern province of Nangarhar. Also civilians and security forces were killed and wounded in different attacks in Ghazni, Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

It is pertained to mention that in Saturday attack conducted by Taliban in Kabul city 95 people were martyred and 191 others including nine women wounded.