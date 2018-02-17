Your message has been sent, you will be contacted soon
Afghanistan denies China is building military base in Badakhshan

AT News Report-KABUL: Afghanistan has refuted claims that China wants to establish a military base in the northeast province of Badakhshan in a bid to extend its presence in Afghanistan.

“Such military cooperation by the foreign countries will not take place without the approval of the national security council and the president of Afghanistan,” presidential office said Saturday.

It added that China like other regional countries was a victim of terrorism, emphasizing that Beijing was cooperating with Afghanistan and the region in fighting terrorism.

“Cooperation between Afghanistan and China has wide dimensions, but the Chinese military presence in Afghanistan has not yet discussed.”

 