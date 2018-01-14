Afghanistan dismantles Pakistan: ‘Celebration of shining victory by Under-19 Cricket Team underway across the country’

AT News Report-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and the National Security Adviser, Mohammad Haneef Atmar have extended their warm congratulations to the country’s Under-19 Cricket Team, Afghan Cricket Board and the entire nation over the team’s shining victory against Pakistan in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday.

Afghanistan the champion of 2017 Asia Cup dismantled Pakistan after chasing down the 189-runs target in 47.4 overs and recorded a five wicket win. The Afghan cricket team, who was put on bowling by Pakistan—toss winner, bowled out all the players of rival team on 188. Darwish Rasouli, who was declared man of the match has scored 76 runs played very well and ended the match by hitting a stylish six. Rohail Nazir scored 81 and Ali Zaryab Asif made 30 runs.

Moreover, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Ali Khil added to the victory with 46, while Azmatullah Omerzai and Qais Ahmad picked up three wickets.

The shining victory of Afghan under-19 Cricket Team against Pakistan has been widely appreciated and congratulated by the Afghan people in the country and abroad.

“Heartfelt congratulation to our people and the heroes of U19 Cricket Team over the stunning win against Pakistan in the opening match at the International Cricket Council under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand,” President Ashraf Ghani displayed a congratulation message on the official Twitter account of ARG.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah also extended his deepest congratulations to the Afghanistan’s Cricket Team for their spectacular victory over Pakistan.

“Our players played very sensibly and professionally and made the nation proud,” Abdullah Abdullah wrote on his Twitter.

Moreover, the National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar—a popular leader and greatest strategist in the country appreciated the performance of Afghan Cricket Board and team players. Atmar congratulated the entire Afghan nation over the victory against Pakistan.

“They made everyone of us so proud. Wish them all the best in their next games,” Atmar wrote on his official Twitter.

Afghan Cricket Team which has been placed in Group D, comprising Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Ireland would confront Sri Lanka in the next match of the tournament to be played on Wednesday.