Afghanistan fighting undeclared war: Gen. Rahman

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Afghanistan has been facing an undeclared war, but there is no doubt that Afghan security forces have the capability to battle against it, a senior security official said the other day.

Deputy Interior Minister, Gen. Abdul Rahman Rahman said this in Nangarhar province during a change of command ceremony that saw Col. Mohammad Ayub Hussainkhel swearing in as a new border police commander in the east.

“Hussainkhel’s elevation is due to his abilities,” Rahman said, urging him to do his level best in strengthening cohesion among the force.

Moreover, he asked the new border commander to resolve logistic and training related issues as well.

While calling on security forces, particularly the border guards to keep security along and control over the border, Rahman said that Afghanistan is in an ‘undeclared war’.

Nangarhar governor, Mohammad Gulab Mangal, who was also present in the command change ceremony, termed Hussainkhel as a good commander. “His appointment as new commander is a wise decision adopted by the Interior Ministry.”

Commander Hussainkhel replaced Col. Wali Khan Shinwari as new border commander. The new commander said that he would act in accordance with the law.

“I pledge to implement on the law on myself first before asking subordinate to do so,” he added.

The call that Afghanistan has facing an undeclared war has comes has previously President Ashraf Ghani said that Pakistan needs to end its undeclared war with Afghanistan which is being fought from several years. In that time the president urged Pakistan to prevent terrorist activities being planned against Afghanistan from its territory and bring Taliban to the negotiation table.

“We want cooperation from Pakistan in war against terror, nothing else,” Ghani said.