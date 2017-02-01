Afghanistan-Iran railway, economic cooperation discussed

AT News Report-KABUL: Eklil Hakimi, finance minister and Mohammad Reza Bahrami, ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran in a meeting talked on different economic cooperation, finance ministry said Wednesday.

“The two sides discussed development and strengthen of banking relations between the two countries, the fourth line of Khawaf-Herat railway, customs agreement and establishment of private banks branches in the Chabahar port,” the ministry said in a statement.

Central Bank governor Khalil Seddiq, director of Afghan railway department Yama Shams and director of customs department Reshad Popal were present in the meeting.