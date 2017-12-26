‘Afghanistan could join $57b CPEC’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Afghanistan will be considered for inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing hinted on Tuesday.

The $57 billion project is part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative linking China with Asia, Europe and beyond.

Optimistic of the economic corridor benefitting the entire region, the Chinese foreign minister said CPEC would significantly regional development.

Wang Yi told reporters in Beijing that Afghanistan, urgently needing to improve people’s lives, could join the inter-connectivity initiatives.

“So China and Pakistan are willing to look at with Afghanistan, on the basis of win-win, mutually beneficial principles, using an appropriate means to extend CPEC to Afghanistan,” he added.