Afghanistan on top of agenda of RIC trilateral meeting

AT-KABUL: The 15th round of Russia, India and China (RIC) foreign minister’s meeting is going to be held in New Delhi on Monday, in which Afghanistan will be at the top agenda of the meeting.

Russian’s foreign ministry said that issues related to Afghanistan will be on the top agenda. However, the government takes the efforts of Russia, China and India very much effective for ending conflict in the country.

“All terrorists centers and hideouts should be eliminated that Afghanistan can reach to stability,” said Sebqat Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman of Foreign Ministry.

The RIC is expected to discuss ways to effectively deal with the threat of terrorism and India is likely to push for naming Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e- Mohammed in the communiqué to be issued after the talks, citing a similar move by the BRICS grouping in September.

The RIC foreign ministers’ meeting was planned for April here but it postponed due to scheduling problems.