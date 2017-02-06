Afghanistan’s membership in Infrastructure Bank discussed

AT-KABUL: Afghan and Chinese officials discussed the membership of Afghanistan in the Infrastructure Bank, finance ministry said Monday in a statement.

Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi in a meeting with Deng Xijun, special representative of the People’s Republic of China for Afghanistan also talked on railway projects, road and hydroelectric dam on Kunar River, mutual customs cooperation between two countries, mechanism for China’s aid implementation previously announced, peace process and some other important subjects, according to the ministry’s statement.

“Mr. Deng assured the finance minister of China’s support to Afghanistan in economic and financial areas.”

Afghanistan and China agreed to provide assistance to each other in energy, transport, water management and other sectors.