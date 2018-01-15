Afghans appreciate Trump’s stance against Pakistan with ‘Bravery’ Medal’

AT-KABUL: Appreciating tougher and realistic approach against Pakistan for its supports to the militant outfits, a community gathering in Logar province of Afghanistan has awarded US President Donald Trump a ‘Bravery Medal’.

The decision made in informal Jirga, in which around 300 people was participated, and expressed their gratitude to the US President over his tougher approach against Pakistan. The handmade medial was prepared with a total cost of $645 with the contribution of participants of the Jirga.

Syed Farhad Akbari, a community leader in the province, on January 14 told RFE/RL’s Afghan Service that more than 300 people at an informal “jirga,” or council, of concerned citizens agreed to award the medal to the U.S. president.

He said the handwritten message on the award states: “This ‘Bravery Medal’ is from the Afghan people to Donald Trump, president of the United States of America.”

Akbari said the cost of the medal was about 45,000 Afghanis ($645), considered a large sum for many in the region, about 60 kilometers outside of the capital, Kabul.

This comes as the US President Donald Trump nearly two weeks ago criticized Pakistan in strong words for harboring the terrorist groups despite receiving billions in aid to support the counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump said in a Twitter post.