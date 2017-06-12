AGO suspends Kabul garrison commander, police chief

AT-KABUL: Following the recent attack and violence during protest Attorney General Office (AGO) has suspended Kabul Garrison Chiefs and Kabul Police Chief.

“The AGO after a transparent investigation in connection to the recent incident in Kabul made decision to suspend Kabul police chief, and the Kabul garrison commander, said AGO spokesman Jamshid Rasuli

Presidential Palace in a statement said that Presidential welcomed AGO decision over suspension of suspended Kabul Garrison Chief and Kabul Police Chief in the direction of law reinforcement and certainty of people demand.

Statement said that AGO as a responsible organ will investigate the issue independently and share the conclusion with the people.

Kabul Garrison Chief and Kabul Police Chief Suspension comes just days after recent attack and firing of Afghan police on protestors at a mass rally in Kabul.

Parliamentarians welcomed AGO decisions, Member of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament Obaidullah Barekzai said that AGO must transparently prosecute both sides and bring before justice the criminals.