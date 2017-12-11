Agreements signed for CASA-1000 power line transfer

AT-KABUL: The agreements for the transfer of the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA) 1000 power line as well as the construction of the 500 Kilo Volt sub-station in Arghandi were signed Monday in Kabul.

The power department signed the $ 235.16 million projects with the KEC and KPTL Indian companies in Kabul while President Ashraf Ghani and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah were present.

The CASA 1000 power transfer project is planned to extend from the Central Asian countries to Pakistan with the length of 765 kilometers which passes 563 kilometers in Afghan soil.

The World Bank-financed project to start practical work in April, 2018 and is scheduled to complete in three years.

The line will pass 600 villages, 23 districts and six provinces that would put a positive impact on the lives of 152,000 families on the route.