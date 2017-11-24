Airstrike kills five civilians in Kapisa

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least five civilians have been killed after the Afghan security forces carried out an airstrike in Kapisa province on Thursday evening, local official said.

Kapisa Governor’s Spokesman, Qais Qaderi said three children and two women are among those who lost their lives in the air raid.

The airstrike was conducted Afgahniya Valley in Nijrab district, 100 kilometers in the north of Kabul, TOLONews reported.

A Taliban commander Mohammad Bilal was killed in the airstrike, the spokesman said.

He added that Mohammad Bilal and others who were killed in the airstrike were the family members of Mawlawi Malik, a commander of Taliban in the area.

Residents of the area have claimed that four women and four children were killed in the operation.