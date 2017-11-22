Airstrikes target narcotics factories in Helmand

AT-KABUL: The US airstrikes targeted some opium factories and a Taliban center Tuesday night in the southern Helmand province, local officials said.

“The US air force’s strikes have targeted four opium factories and one Taliban center in the Bahramcha area of Desho district last night,” said a statement issued by the provincial press office.

The statement said that large amounts of narcotics were eliminated in the airstrike.

Also in the area, a Taliban center was targeted by US aerial forces, which as result 15 Taliban were killed and five others were wounded, added statement.

On the other hand Afghan forces raid a Taliban center in Herai area of Lashkargah center of Helmand, which as result 10 Taliban including two group leaders named Rahmani and Sadam were arrested.

Ten other armed Taliban were killed during operations by Afghan forces, noted statement.

Some light and heavy ammunition also discovered and seized during operation, underlined the statement.