Alizai sentenced to eight months in prison

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Herat Provincial Council Chairman, Kamran Alizai was sentenced to eight months in prison after appearing before appellate court on Wednesday, an official said.

He was accused of misusing his authority. On March 27, the Anti-Corruption Justice Center (ACJC) had sentenced him to two and half years in jail.

But, he rejected decision made by the ACJC. He also opposed to surrender to police. The previous verdict had been handed down in absentia. But he was present in the appellate court today (Wednesday).

The judicial panel sentenced Alizai to eight months in jail after hearing arguments from the both sides. However, the accused could file a review petition as this decision is not final.

The provincial council head was accused of entering forcefully along with 20 of his armed supporters into the Herat attorney office and freeing a convict under investigation.