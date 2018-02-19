Anxiety amplified over aerial drug trafficking

AT-KABUL: The Criminal Justice Task Force warns against the increase in drug smuggling through air comparing to the past years. The interior ministry-led institution says it has found out the increase of aerial drug smuggling since it took control of narcotics trade through the Kabul international airport.

It said Monday that members of four drug smuggling networks were arrested in the past few months.

Khaled Mouahed, spokesman for the body said that 123 cases of drug trafficking and 150 smugglers were assessed.

“We seized 86 kilograms of heroin and four kilos of hashish that the smugglers had placed them in their abdomens and wanted to take to abroad by plane,” Mouahed said.

He added that two women and an Iranian national were among the arrested people and were sentenced to at least two years and at most 20 years in prison considering their crime cases.

Experts praise the criminal justice task force efforts, saying that the narcotics trade got regional and international levels.

“Many hands are behind the drug trade. This is far away from the ability of our police and judicial organs, thus fighting this needs an international assistance,” said Abdul Shakoor Dadras.