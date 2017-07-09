Arms, explosives cache discovered in Logar

AT News Report-KABUL: The Afghan Special Police Unit has seized a secret place of huge arms and explosives in the Kharwar district of central Logar province, a statement from the ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

The statement said operation was carried out on Friday night in the Idaki village where two machine guns, one explosives-laden vehicle, two rifles, 50 rockets, 100 hand grenades, four drums full of explosive materials and three motorcycles have been taken into control.

The statement appreciated the professionalism and capability of security forces by discovering such hid outs of dangerous weapons and explosive materials which helped in protection of the civilians from indiscriminate IED attacks, usually plotted by terrorist outfits.

Afghan National Police has emphasized on all citizens to report all types of activities, arousing suspicion and criminal acts by contacting the police department through dialing the 119, the statement added.